Osasuna vs Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

After a week’s break, action recommences in Spain’s La Liga on Friday as strugglers Osasuna face off with 13th-placed Alaves in a must-win match for the home side.

Osasuna have not won since 24 October, while Alaves are coming off their first victory in almost a month.

With both sides having had a chance to recharge their batteries, this could be an intriguing game.

Osasuna vs Alaves Head-to-Head

Osasuna have struggled since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, having won just three games in La Liga thus far.

Their most recent win came over Athletic Bilbao in October, although they did pick up a victory over Tomares in the Copa Del Rey earlier this month.

Defence has been the biggest issue for Osasuna this season, as they’ve conceded a whopping 23 goals, giving them the second-worst defensive record in La Liga.

Alaves, meanwhile, put together an unbeaten run of six games between October and December, before falling to Huesca and Celta Vigo in back-to-back fixtures earlier this month. They then picked up a win over Eibar in their most recent game.

Recent results between these sides favor Osasuna. They’ve won their last three games over Alaves, last falling to defeat to Alaves in November 2016.

Advertisement

Osasuna form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Alaves form guide: D-L-W-L-W

🏋️️ ENTRENAMIENTO | Sesión de recuperación a dos días de cerrar el año ante el @Alaves.#OsasunaAlavés



▶️ https://t.co/fZ3qD25qgG pic.twitter.com/ed8kCF9d6l — C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) December 29, 2020

Osasuna vs Alaves Team News

Osasuna will be without the suspended Inigo Perez following his red card against Elche. Chimy Avila and Lucas Torro are both sidelined with injuries, while midfielder Jony is also a major doubt for this clash.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Lucas Torro

Doubtful: Jony

Suspended: Inigo Perez

Alaves will be without Ruben Duarte, Rodrigo Ely and Pere Pons, who are all sidelined with injuries at the moment. Midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia will also miss out due to a suspension.

Injured: Ruben Duarte, Rodrigo Ely, Pere Pons

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rodrigo Battaglia

Advertisement

🥅 𝔼𝕃 𝔾𝕆𝕃 𝔼ℕ𝕋ℝ𝔼 ℂ𝔼𝕁𝔸 𝕐 ℂ𝔼𝕁𝔸 ⚽️



2⃣ días para el #OsasunaAlavés#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/lzC4Nzr7hT — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) December 29, 2020

Osasuna vs Alaves Predicted XI

Osasuna predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Martinez, Facungo Roncaglia, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Juan Cruz, Roberto Torres, Jon Moncayola, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Alaves predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco, Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Adrian Marin, Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja, Deyverson, Joselu

Osasuna vs Alaves Prediction

This may not be an easy match to predict. Alaves are much higher in the table than Osasuna, but the hosts have at least been scoring goals, even if they’re struggling to keep them out.

Alaves, meanwhile, haven’t exactly been prolific, scoring just three goals in their last five league games.

With that in mind, a draw might be the most likely result in this fixture. Osasuna will probably find the net – but won’t stop Alaves from scoring in return.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Alaves