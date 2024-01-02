Osasuna vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with a struggling Almeria side in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Thursday.

Osasuna vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat against Mallorca in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Osasuna vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Almeria and have won 11 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's six victories.

Osasuna have won each of their last three matches against Almeria in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the nine such games preceding this run.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last three matches at home in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since May 2021.

Almeria are winless in their last 21 matches in La Liga - the second-longest such streak by a team in the competition since the turn of the century.

Osasuna have won four out of their last six matches at home against Almeria in La Liga - their joint-highest win rate against a single opponent currently in the top flight.

Osasuna vs Almeria Prediction

Osasuna have flattered to deceive this season and will need a consistent run of results to move into the top half of the league table. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this week.

Almeria have struggled to cope with the quality of their opponents this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. Osasuna are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Almeria

Osasuna vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Garcia to score - Yes