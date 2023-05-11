Osasuna welcome Almeria to the El Sadar Stadium in a mid-table La Liga clash on Saturday (May 13).

The hosts have lost three straight games across competitions, including a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final last Saturday. Lucas Torró scored in the loss, while Rodrygo's brace helped Madrid to their 20th triumph in the competition.

Osasuna have lost their last two league games without scoring and are tenth in the standings.

Almeria, meanwhile, recorded their second win in three games, beating Elche 2-1, thanks to goals from Leo Baptistao and Adri Embarba. They have climbed out of the relegation zone, into 14th place, but are two points clear of 18th-placed Getafe, with five games to go.

Osasuna vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 24 times across competitions since 1995. Osasuna lead 13-8.

Osasuna have won five of their last six games against Almeria across competitions, with their only defeat coming in the Copa del Rey in 2021.

Almeria have the second-worst defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 58 goals in 33 games.

Osasuna have the third-worst attacking record in the league, scoring 29 goals in 33 games.

Almeria have won just once on their travels this season.

Osasuna vs Almeria Prediction

Osasuna are unbeaten in three meetings against Almeria, winning the last two, and have kept clean sheets in four of their last seven meetings. The hosts have failed to score in five of their last seven home games in La Liga, though.

Almeria, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form in recent games, winning twice in three games. Their away form has been disappointing this term but have scored ten goals in their last five outings but have conceded 17.

Osasuna have struggled at home in recent games, while Almeria have just one win on their travels all this season. Considering the same, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Almeria

Osasuna vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

