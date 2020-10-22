The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Athletic Bilbao travel to Pamplona to take on Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium. The Basque outfit has improved over the past week and will want to pick up a victory this weekend.

Osasuna are currently in 11th place in the La Liga table and have managed to recover after a shaky start to the season. The home side exceeded expectations in the Spanish top flight last year and will want to build on their excellent work this season.

Athletic Bilbao have had their fair share of troubles this season and will need to be wary against a talented Osasuna team. The Basque club has not been at its best over the past two years and will hope that the current crop of players can turn the tide for Athletic Bilbao this season.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Osasuna and have won 13 out of a total of 25 matches played between the two sides since the turn of the century. Osasuna have managed only seven victories in this fixture and will need to improve their record against Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

Osasuna secured a famous 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames last season and will be confident going into this game. The home side has enjoyed an excellent year so far and can trouble the Basque giants on Saturday.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-W-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-L

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Osasuna have a depleted squad

Osasuna

Osasuna have an incredibly long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Jonathan Calleri, and Ante Budimir in this game. Jon Moncayola was sent off last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir, Brandon, Lucas Torro

Doubtful: Oscar de Marcos, Ibai Gomez, Peru Nolaskoain

Suspended: Jon Moncayola

Oscar de Marcos is currently injured

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have a considerably long list of injuries and will have to do without Ibai Gomez and Kenan Kodro in this game. Oscar de Marcos and Peru Nolaskoain are also sidelined and will not be able to play a part against Osasuna

Injured: Kenan Kodro, Oscar de Marcos, Ibai Gomez, Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Facundo Roncaglia; Inigo Perez, Oier Sanjurjo; Jony, Ruben Garcia, Roberto Torres; Enric Gallego

📸 One day more at work. One day less to play at El Sadar in our centenary. Go, rojillos! 💪#OsasunaAthletic pic.twitter.com/9G5uPROk6T — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) October 22, 2020

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia; Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent attacking line-up and should be able to trouble Osasuna in this game. The likes of Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, and Inaki Williams are starting to find their feet this season and will present a formidable threat.

Osasuna have a robust defence, however, and are likely to field a counter-attacking side against Athletic Bilbao. Both sides are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

