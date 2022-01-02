Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Athletic Bilbao take on Osasuna on Monday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Getafe last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency in recent months. The Basque giants slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Osasuna and have won 17 out of 38 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed 11 victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga outfits took place in May last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-D-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-D-L

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jesus Areso is injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part against Athletic Bilbao this week. Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jesus Areso

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ivan Marquez, Inigo Perez, Manu Sanchez

Athletic Bilbao have a point to prove

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have also been severely affected by the pandemic with Raul Garcia, Inigo Lekue, Unai Nunez, and Oier Zarraga out of contention. Asier Villalibre has picked up an injury and will also be sidelined this week.

Injured: Asier Villalibre

Doubtful: Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche, Peru Nolaskoain

Unavailable: Raul Garcia, Inigo Lekue, Unai Nunez, Oier Zarraga

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Cote, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Kike Barja; Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia, Ante Budimir

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Nico Williams; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are yet to hit their peak this season and have a few issues to solve ahead of this game. With Raul Garcia ruled out, the likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain will have to shoulder additional responsibility in this fixture.

Osasuna have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight this season and will need a shot in the arm this year. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi