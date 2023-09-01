Osasuna vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Sunday.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Preview

Osasuna are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Blaugrana edged Villarreal to an exhilarating 4-3 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Osasuna and have won 26 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's six victories.

Osasuna are winless in their last seven matches at home against Barcelona in La Liga, with their previous such victory against the Catalan giants coming by a 3-2 margin in 2012.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last six matches against Osasuna and La Liga and have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

Barcelona won their previous La Liga game at El Sadar by a 2-1 margin and could win consecutive matches away from home against Osasuna for the first time since 2005.

Osasuna have played 14 consecutive matches in La Liga without a draw - their longest such run in the competition since January 1984.

After a run of 12 victories in 14 matches away from home in La Liga, Barcelona have won only two of their last seven such games in the competition.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Robert Lewandowski is yet to hit his peak this season and will need to step up for the Catalans this weekend.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against Barcelona at El Sadar. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Barcelona

Osasuna vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes