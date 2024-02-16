Osasuna vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

The action continues in round 25 of the Spanish La Liga as Osasuna and Cadiz go head-to-head at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last 11 meetings between the sides, Mauricio Pellegrino’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and kickstart their surge from the relegation zone.

Osasuna returned to winning ways last Saturday when they scraped a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Prior to that, Jagoba Arrasate’s side were on a two-game losing run, suffering consecutive defeats against Barcelona and Celta Vigo respectively.

Osasuna have now picked up five wins in their 24 La Liga matches so far while losing 11 and claiming five draws to collect 29 points and sit 11th in the league table.

Cadiz, on the other hand, suffered a fresh blow in their quest to beat the drop as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Real Betis at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Pellegrino’s men have now failed to win their last 13 games in all competitions, claiming seven draws and losing six, including a 2-1 defeat against Arandina in the Copa del Rey on December 7.

With 17 points from 24 games, Cadiz are currently 18th in the La Liga table, three points behind 17th-placed Celta Vigo just above the relegation zone.

Osasuna vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 16 meetings between the sides.

Cadiz have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have also been shared on two occasions.

Osasuna are on an 11-match unbeaten run against Pellegrino’s men, claiming nine wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2017.

Cadiz are one of just three sides yet to taste victory away from home in the league, having lost seven and picked up five draws in their 12 away matches so far.

Osasuna have lost just one of their last six La Liga home matches while picking up three wins and two draws since mid-November.

Osasuna vs Cadiz Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive victory over Sociedad, Osasuna will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

Cadiz’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we predict Arrasate’s men will extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-0 Cadiz

Osasuna vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine encounters)