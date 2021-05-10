Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Osasuna welcome Cadiz to the El Sadar Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts will be aiming to do a league double over the visitors after claiming a comfortable 2-0 win back in September’s reverse fixture.

Following back-to-back defeats to Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, Osasuna held on for a 2-2 draw against Athletic Club on Saturday.

In an entertaining contest at the San Mames Stadium, Jagoba Arrasate's men came from behind twice to force a share of the spoils against the rampant hosts.

This was Osasuna’s first point since their impressive six-game unbeaten run that yielded 12 points. The dip in form has seen them drop to 12th place in the league table, two points behind Tuesday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Cadiz will be aiming to make it three wins from three games after claiming a hard-earned 2-1 win over Huesca on Saturday.

Prior to that, Álvaro Cervera's men held on for a slender 1-0 victory over 10-man Granada thanks to Ruben Subrino’s 39th-minute strike.

The Pirates have been rejuvenated in recent weeks, picking up five wins and three draws in 10 games after ending their eight-game winless run.

This impressive run of results has helped Cadiz move up to 11th place in the league table.

The hosts will now aim for a top-half finish, which will be a huge achievement considering they claimed promotion into the Spanish top-flight just 12 months ago.

Osasuna vs Cadiz Head-To-Head

Osasuna have a clear upper hand heading into this tie, having won seven of their last 10 meetings with Cadiz. The visitors have managed just two wins, while the spoils have been shared once.

Cadiz have failed to taste victory against Tuesday’s hosts in their last five attempts, with their last win coming in the Copa Del Rey back in 2017.

Osasuna Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Cadiz Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Osasuna vs Cadiz Team News

Osasuna

The hosts will be without a few key players. Cala (knee), Salvi Sánchez (calf), Alex Fernández (knock) and Luismi Quezada (muscle) are all sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Cala, Salvi Sánchez, Alex Fernández, Luismi Quezada

Suspended: None

🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE | Jagoba Arrasate: "The merit was to keep trying until the end"#AthleticOsasuna



▶️ https://t.co/dbj7Us7vHB pic.twitter.com/fPhHG44ukP — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) May 8, 2021

Cadiz

Cadiz have their own injury woes, with Jonathan Calleri and goalkeeper Ruben Martinez ruled out with knock and finger injuries respectively. Spanish midfielder Oier will also sit out this tie due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Injured: Jonathan Calleri, Ruben Martinez

Suspended: Oier

Osasuna vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola, Javi Martinez; Kike Barja, Chimy Avila, Ruben Garcia

Cadiz (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Alex Martin, Juan Cala, Carlos Akapo; Filip Malbasic, Jose Mari, Jens Jonsson, Jairo Izquierdo; Alvaro Negredo, Ruben Soriano

Osasuna vs Cadiz Prediction

With just two points separating them, this will likely be a close contest between two evenly-matched teams. Following their recent resurgence, Cadiz head into this encounter in good form.

We predict they will grab all three points and end their poor streak against the hosts.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Cadiz