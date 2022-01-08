Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Osasuna host Cadiz at the Estadio El Sadar in La Liga on Sunday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Osasuna are currently 14th in the league and have been woeful of late. Jagoba Arrasate's side have lost their last three consecutive games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Cadiz.

Cadiz have had a poor season so far and are currently 19th in the league, three points off safety. Alvaro Cervera's side have seen some resurgence in form of late, having lost only two of their last seven games across all competitions. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Osasuna on Sunday.

Both sides are looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Osasuna vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Osasuna have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Cadiz, winning four of them.

Osasuna came back from behind twice to win the reverse fixture 3-2 earlier this season. Goals from Kike, Roberto Torres and David Garcia were enough to secure all three points after Alex Fernandez had put Cadiz in the lead twice on the night.

Osasuna Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

Cadiz Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Osasuna vs Cadiz Team News

Lozano will be a huge miss for Cadiz

Osasuna

Ezequiel Avilla will miss the game through suspension, while Sergio Herrera has tested positive for COVID-19. Jesus Areso is still out injured.

Injured: Jesus Areso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ezequiel Avilla

COVID-19: Sergio Herrera

Cadiz

Alberto Perea and Santiago Arzamendia should make their return to the squad after extended spells on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Anthony Lozano and Ander are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Anthony Lozano, Ander

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Perez; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Unai Garcia; Jose Angel, Ruben Garcia, Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola, Nacho Vidal; Budimir, Kike

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Victor Chust, Varazdat Haroyan, Carlos Akapo; Martin Calderon, Tomas Alarcon; Ivan Chapela, Jens Jonsson, Alvaro Negredo; Milutin Osmajic

Osasuna vs Cadiz Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should be evident during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Cadiz

