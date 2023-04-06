Osasuna vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023 

Osasuna host bottom-side Elche at the El Sadar Stadium in La Liga on Saturday, as both sides look to return to winning ways.

Following back-to-back wins over Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao in the league and Copa Del Rey respectively, Los Rojillos have failed to win any of their next five.

This included two defeats and draws in four league matches, failing to score in any of them. On Wednesday, they held Bilbao to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their cup clash to advance into the finals, where they face giants Real Madrid on 6 May.

Elche are rock bottom in the standings, with 13 points from 27 games and winning only twice as relegation looks certain, for they are 14 points adrift of safety with only 11 games remaining.

So far, the club have seen an incredible six managerscome and go but nothing could lift Los Franjiverdes out of the lurch yet.

There's no sign of improvement either, with their latest head coach, Sebastián Beccacece, seeing his tenure start on a sour note following a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of leaders Barcelona last weekend.

Osasuna vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have not lost any of their last 11 games against Elche in La Liga, their second-longest unbeaten run against a single opponent in the top-flight after a stretch of 15 unbeaten games to Cadiz.

Elche have won just one of their eight La Liga away games against Osasuna, doing so in their first such visit to Pamplona (3-1 in April 1960).

Osasuna have scored in all eight of their homes games against Elche in La Liga, the most they have faced an opponent at home in the competition without ever failing to score.

Osasuna have failed to win any of their last four La Liga games, also failing to score in all four. It's their longest run without scoring in the competition since November 2021.

Osasuna vs Elche Prediction

Elche have been the worst side in the competition this season and seem well on course for relegation to the second tier.

Osasuna have seen much better form overall and should be able to dispatch the Franjiverdes without much hassle.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-0 Elche

Osasuna vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Osasuna

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes