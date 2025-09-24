Osasuna vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

The action continues in round six of the Spanish La Liga as Osasuna play host to Elche at the Estadio El Sadar on Thursday. Having failed to win the last nine meetings between the two teams, Eder Sarabia Armesto’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and secure consecutive victories for the first time since returning to the top flight.

Osasuna were left red-faced last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Villarreal after giving up their lead with less than half an hour to go at the Ceramica Stadium.

It has been a topsy-turvy start to the campaign for Alessio Lisci’s side, who have now lost three of their opening five matches while claiming victories over Valencia and Rayo Vallecano so far.

However, Osasuna will be backing themselves to bounce back on Thursday as they return home, where they have won each of their last six La Liga matches, scoring 10 goals and keeping five clean sheets since the start of April.

Elsewhere, Portuguese striker Andre Silva netted for the second consecutive game to fire Elche to a 1-0 victory over Real Oviedo at the Estadio Martínez Valero on Sunday.

Armesto’s men have now gone unbeaten in each of their five La Liga games, picking up two wins and three draws in what has been a solid return to the top flight.

Elche ended their three-year absence from La Liga after picking up 77 points from 42 matches to finish second in the La Liga 2 standings last term, just two points off champions Levante.

Osasuna vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Osasuna boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Elche have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Osasuna are on a run of six back-to-back home wins in La Liga, a run stretching back to March 16, when they fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Getafe.

Elche are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine competitive away matches, picking up four wins and four draws since mid-March.

Osasuna vs Elche Prediction

Elche have returned to La Liga with fire in their eyes and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. However, Osasuna boast a solid home record in this fixture, and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils on Thursday.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Elche

Osasuna vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight clashes)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

