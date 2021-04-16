Osasuna vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Osasuna welcome beleaguered Elche to the Estadio El Sadar in a round 33 La Liga clash on Sunday.

Los Rojillos have earned 34 points from 30 games this season, enough to occupy 14th place in the table. Elche are in the relegation zone, with their 26 points keeping them 18th in the table, just a point behind Huesca and Real Valladolid.

Osasuna ended their run of four consecutive goalless draws away to Villarreal last week with a 2-1 victory. Jon Moncayola and Ante Budimir found the net for Los Rojillos, who capitalized on a fatigued Villarreal side.

Elche, meanwhile, capped off their fifth game without a win with a loss away to Huesca.

Los Franjiverdes were second best in a relegation six-pointer, losing by a 1-3 scoreline as Huesca leapfrogged them in the table.

Osasuna vs Elche Head-to-Head

Osasuna and Elche have faced each other seven times in the last decade, with the side from Pamplona winning twice, while Elche have a solitary victory.

That 2-1 win came at home in the 2015-16 Segunda Division season.

Los Rojillos pulled off a 2-2 draw when the two sides met earlier this season at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-D-L

Elche form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-L

Osasuna vs Elche Team News

Osasuna

Juan Cruz picked up an injury in the previous game and will be replaced by Manu Sanchez in the left-back role. Inigo Perez and Ruben Martinez remain on the sidelines of Jago Arrasate's squad.

Injured: Inigo Perez, Ruben Martinez, Juan Cruz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche

Fran Escriba will be without forward Guido Carillo, who's injured for the rest of the month. Fidel was also suspended for the game. Emiliano Rigoni, Pablo Piatti and Josan are all set to fight to replace him on the wings.

Injured: Guido Carillo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fidel

Osasuna vs Elche Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera (GK); Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Darko Brašanac; Kike Barja, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Elche (4-4-2): Edgar Badia (GK); Helibelton Palacios, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Johan Mojica; Tete Morente, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Pablo Piatti; Pere Milla, Lucas Boye

Osasuna vs Elche Prediction

Osasuna pulled off an impressive win over Villarreal last time out and they should be favorites for this game. Elche are battling for survival but coming up short, with only Pere Milla amongst the goals of late.

We expect a closely-fought contest, with the hosts likely to triumph in the end.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Elche