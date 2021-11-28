Osasuna vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Osasuna host Elche at the Isidro Diaz de Mera in La Liga on Monday, with both sides being in similar form of late.

Following their strong start to the season, Osasuna have struggled recently and are currently 10th in the league. Jagoba Arrasate's side are winless in their last five league games and have lost their last three on the trot. They will look to bounce back with a win against Elche.

Elche, on the other hand, have been woeful this season. New interim manager Pablo Manusovich's side have only managed two wins this season and are currently 18th in the league, two points away from safety. They will look to turn things around with a win against Osasuna on Monday.

Both sides desperately need a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Osasuna vs Elche Head-to-Head

Osasuna have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, winning two of them.

Osasuna beat Elche 2-0 the last time the two sides met back in April. Diego Gonzalez scored a second-half own goal after Enrique Barja opened the scoring in the first half to secure the three points on the night.

Osasuna Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Elche Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

Osasuna vs Elche Team News

Fidel Chaves will be a huge miss for Elche

Osasuna

Lucas Torro will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Juan Manuel Perez is still out injured. Aridane Hernandez should make his return to the squad after recovering from a muscle injury.

Injured: Juan Manuel Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Torro

Elche

Elche have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against Real Betis last time out. Fidel is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Fidel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Elche Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (5-3-2): Sergio Herrera; Manuel Sanchez, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Unai Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Darko Brasanac, Inigo Perez, Jon Moncayola; Ezequiel Avila, Kike

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Badia; Johan Mojica, Pedro Bigas, Enzo Roco, Antonio Barragan; Javier Pastore, Gerard Gumbau, Omar Mascarell, Josan; Lucas Boye, Lucas Perez

Osasuna vs Elche Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides given the form both sides are in. Neither side have been performing particularly well of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Monday.

We predict a tight game, with neither team scoring in a stalemate.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-0 Elche

