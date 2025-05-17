Osasuna vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Osasuna will welcome Espanyol to Estadio El Sadar in La Liga on Sunday. The visitors need just a point to retain their top-flight status, while Gorritxoak need to win their two remaining games to secure a place in a UEFA competition next season.

The hosts have been in good touch recently and have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions. They returned to winning ways after two games on Thursday with a 2-0 home triumph over Atletico Madrid. Alejandro Catena scored his first goal of the season in the 25th minute and Ante Budimir doubled their lead in the 82nd minute.

Periquitos are winless in their last five league games, suffering four consecutive defeats. They met local rivals Barcelona on Thursday and fell to a 2-0 home loss.

Trending

Osasuna vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 77 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 32 wins. Periquitos have 25 wins and 20 games have ended in draws.

The reverse fixture in December ended in a goalless draw.

Gorritxoak are on a three-game winning streak at home, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

No team has played more draws (15) than the hosts in La Liga this season.

Espanyol had kept clean sheets in their first three games of April and have conceded nine goals in five games since.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last three home games in this fixture, recording two wins while keeping three clean sheets.

The last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have outscored Periquitos 45-38 in 36 league games. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (49).

Osasuna vs Espanyol Prediction

Gorritxoak have lost two of their last nine league games, with both losses registered away from home. They are unbeaten in this fixture since 2017, recording four wins in eight games.

Rubén García has been included in the squad for the match but is a doubt with a muscle strain. Juan Cruz picked up a knock against Madrid but is fit enough to start here.

Periquitos have lost their three games in May, conceding seven goals and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, three of their last four league wins have been registered on their travels.

Leandro Cabrera is a confirmed absentee as he will serve a suspension here. Brian Oliván remains sidelined.

The hosts have a good recent record in this fixture and, considering Espanyol's drop in form, we back Gorritxoak to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-0 Espanyol

Osasuna vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More