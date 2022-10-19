Osasuna vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2022

Osasuna will welcome Espanyol to the El Sadar Stadium in a midweek La Liga clash on Thursday (October 20).

The hosts are winless in their last three games, losing their last two. Osasuna are coming off a 2-0 loss at Villarreal. After four wins in their first five games, they have lost three of their last four, while the other game has ended in a draw.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games. They snapped a four-game winless streak with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, with Joselu scoring the winner.

Osasuna are ninth in the league table with 13 points, while Espanyol are 14th.

Osasuna vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 73 times across competitions. The hosts have a 31-25 lead in wins, while 17 games have ended in draws, including both meetings last season.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last five games against Espanyol.

Osasuna have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine home games against the visitors.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four games against Espanyol.

Espanyol have won just once in their 13 away games, with the only win coming against Athletic Bilbao earlier this season.

No team in La Liga have played fewer draws (1) than the hosts this season. Both Osasuna and Espanyol have lost four games.

Seven of Osasuna's nine league goals this season have come at home. They have not scored in just one of the five home games.

Espanyol have scored in their four away games this season.

Osasuna vs Espanyol Prediction

Los Rojillos have lost steam in recent games, scoring just twice in their last four games and conceding seven. They have avoided defeat against Espanyol in their last five meetings and should be hopeful of a similar outcome.

Espanyol, meanwhile, have just two wins this term but have regained form in recent games. Periquitos have scored twice in their last five games and will look to extend their unbeaten run.

Considering the contrast in recent form between the two teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Espanyol

Osasuna vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Joselu to score any time - Yes

