Osasuna vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another match this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Espanyol on Saturday. Both teams have a point to prove this weekend and will need to win this game.

Espanyol topped the Segunda Division last season and managed to secure automatic promotion to the top slight. The Catalan outfit has improved over the past year and will need to work hard this season.

Osasuna, on the other hand, secured an 11th-place finish last season and will want to take it up a notch this year. The Pamplona-based side can pack a punch and will have to prove its mettle in this fixture.

Osasuna vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

Osasuna have a good record against Espanyol and have won 11 games out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Espanyol have managed eight victories against Osasuna and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous match between the two Spanish sides took place in January this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Osasuna. Espanyol were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Osasuna form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Espanyol form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Osasuna vs Espanyol Team News

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Rober Ibanez, Aridane Hernandez, and Adrian Lopez are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Juan Cruz has recovered from his knock and is available for selection.

Injured: Rober Ibanez, Aridane Hernandez, Adrian Lopez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Espanyol have a point to prove

Espanyol

Miguel Llambrich, Landry Dimata, and Keidi Bare are yet to recover from their niggles and remain doubts ahead of this game. Espanyol are likely to set up on the counter this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Miguel Llambrich, Landry Dimata, Keidi Bare

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Oier Sanjurjo, Lucas Torro; Ruben Garcia, Chimy Avila, Kike Barja; Ante Budimir

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Victor Gomez; David Lopez, Fran Merida; Oscar Melendo, Adrian Embarba, Nico Ribaudo; Raul de Tomas

Osasuna vs Espanyol Prediction

Osasuna punched above their weight last season and will want to step up to the challenge yet again this year. The home side has impressive players at its disposal and will want to start their campaign on the correct note.

Espanyol have returned to La Liga after a season in the second division and have a point to prove this year. Osasuna are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Espanyol

