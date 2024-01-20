Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2024 

Osasuna host Getafe at the El Sadar in La Liga on Sunday, looking to win for the second time in a row.

Los Rojillos beat Almeria 1-0 in their last top-flight match on 4 January 2023, with key forward Ante Budimir netting the only goal of the game in the 27th minute.

Since then, the Navarre outfit beat Castellon in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup semi-final just days later. Followed by this was another 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey's last-16, with Osasuna also reduced to 10 men after Alejandro Catena's sending-off in the 56th minute.

With just six wins from 19 games, Jagoba Arrasate's side are down in 13th position on the La Liga table with 22 points in the bag, four fewer than Getafe, who are in 10th.

After back-to-back league wins, the Azulones secured an epic 3-3 comeback draw with Atletico Madrid, followed by a shock 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano at home. Since then, the Madrid outfit beat Espanyol 1-0 in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey, before a 3-1 loss to Sevilla in the last round.

Osasuna vs Getafe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 previous clashes between the sides, with Getafe winning 17 times over Osasuna and losing on 11 occasions.

Getafe have won their last three clashes with Osasuna and remain unbeaten in their last nine.

Osasuna's last win over Getafe came almost 10 years ago, a 2-0 win at home in February 2014.

Getafe have won just one of their last four games in all competitions.

Osasuna have lost their last two games, both by 2-0 scorelines.

Getafe have scored in six of their last seven La Liga away games, as many victories as in their previous nine away games in the competition.

Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction

Osasuna are coming off back-to-back cup exits, which must have taken a toll on their psyche right now. Getafe haven't covered themselves in glory either, but have looked strong on their day. The Azulones could see this one through too, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Getafe

Osasuna vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Getafe to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes