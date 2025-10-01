Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Getafe in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Osasuna vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Levante last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Osasuna vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 16 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's nine victories.

Osasuna are winless in their last three matches in La Liga, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin against Rayo Vallecano last month.

Getafe have won only one of their five matches in La Liga and have played out draws in two of these games, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Real Oviedo last month.

Getafe have conceded at least one goal in five of their last six matches in La Liga, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in their 2-0 victory against Real Oviedo.

Osasuna have won only one of their last eight matches against Getafe in all competitions.

Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction

Osasuna have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to work hard to turn their campaign around. Ante Budimir is a seasoned campaigner in La Liga and will need to bring his experience to the fore this week.

Getafe can pack a punch on their day and have a good recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-2 Getafe

Osasuna vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More