The action continues in round 28 of La Liga as Osasuna and Getafe lock horns at the Estadio El Sadar on Sunday. Vicente Moreno’s men are unbeaten in four home games.

Osasuna were involved in a six-goal thriller against Villareal last weekend, drawing 3-3 after conceding an 87th-minute equaliser at the Estadio El Sadar.

Moreno’s side are winless in five matches, losing twice, including a 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey in February. With 33 points from 26 matches, Osasuna are 14th in the standings, level on points with Girona and Osasuna, albeit with one game in hand.

Getafe,meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Coliseum Stadium.

José Bordalas’ men had lost their previous two outings, suffering defeats to Real Betis and Leganes, having gone unbeaten in six league matches preceding this run.

While Getafe will look to continue from where they left off against Atletico, they will need to be at their best at the Estadio El Sadar, where the are winless in 11 of last 12 visits since November 2007.

Osasuna vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have 15 wins from their last 37 meetings with Osasuna, losing nine.

Getafe have won all but one of their most recent five La Liga away matches, with a 1-0 defeat at Leganes on March 2 being the exception.

Osasuna are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games, winning two, since November.

Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction

Both sides will look to get the better of each other as they look to move into the top half of the table. Their last four meetings have produced a combined 15 goals. While we anticipate another action-packed contest, expect the hosts to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Getafe

Osasuna vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in the last six clashes.)

