Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18, 2022

Osasuna and Getafe will go head-to-head at the El Sadar Stadium in round six of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday (September 18).

The visitors head into the weekend fresh off their first win of the season and will look to build on that result.

Osasuna made it two wins from two last Monday when they saw off Almeria 1-0 away from home.

They have now won four of their opening five games, with a 1-0 loss against Real Betis on August 26 being the only exception. With 12 points from a possible 15, Osasuna are fourth in the La Liga standings, three points off leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Getafe picked up their first win of the season, beating Real Sociedad 1-0 on home turf. Before that, they were on a nine-game winless run across competitions, losing six and drawing three

With four points from a possible 14, Getafe are 18th in the league table but could rise up to 12th with all three points this weekend.

Osasuna vs Getafe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 32 meetings.

Osasuna have picked up eight wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last six games against the hosts, claiming two wins and four draws.

C. A. OSASUNA @osasuna_en



In the nine road games where the Argentinean striker scored, eight ended in wins and one in a draw.



@LaLigaenDirecto



#LetsGoRojillos #Osasuna has never lost an away game where Chimy Ávila has scored a goal.In the nine road games where the Argentinean striker scored, eight ended in wins and one in a draw. 📊 #Osasuna has never lost an away game where Chimy Ávila has scored a goal. In the nine road games where the Argentinean striker scored, eight ended in wins and one in a draw. 📈 @LaLigaenDirecto #LetsGoRojillos https://t.co/xc8VKTX29s

Osasuna have won their last four games at home since a 3-3 friendly draw with Toulouse in July.

Getafe are on an eight-game winless run away from home, claiming two draws and six losses since April.

Osasuna vs Getafe Prediction

Osasuna have flown out the blocks this season, finding themselves in the upper echelons of the league table. They take on an out-of-sorts Getafe side and should end their long winless run in this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Getafe

Osasuna vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their most recent ten games.)

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far