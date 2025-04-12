Osasuna vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Osasuna vs Girona Preview
Girona are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Leganes in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Osasuna vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Girona have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won six out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's three victories.
- Osasuna have lost each of their last three matches against Girona in La Liga - they had lost each of their two such games preceding this run.
- Girona have won two of their last four matches away from home against Osasuna in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the eight such games preceding this run.
- Girona have found the back of the net in each of their five matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have scored 12 goals in these games - their best such record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
Osasuna vs Girona Prediction
Girona have failed to meet expectations so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Catalans can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.
Osasuna have shown glimpses of their ability this season but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.
Prediction: Osasuna 2-2 Girona
Osasuna vs Girona Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes