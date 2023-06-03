Osasuna vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna take on an impressive Girona side in an important encounter at El Sadar on Sunday.

Osasuna vs Girona Preview

Osasuna are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Getafe in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight over the past year. The Catalan side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Real Betis last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Osasuna vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna and Girona are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of the last 10 matches that have been played between the two teams.

This is only the second meeting between Osasuna and Girona in La Liga - the only other meeting took place in the reverse fixture at the Estadio Montilivi and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Osasuna have won only two of their last eight matches against Girona in all competitions, with both victories coming in the 2015-16 season.

Girona have won only one of their last six matches away from home against Osasuna in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2015.

Osasuna have lost four of their last six matches in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 12 league games preceding this run.

Osasuna vs Girona Prediction

Girona have been consistently impressive over the past year and could potentially scrap their way to a place in Europe. The Catalans were not at their best against Real Betis and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Osasuna have also exceeded expectations this season and will be up against a formidable opponent. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Girona

Osasuna vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes