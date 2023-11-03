Osasuna vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been particularly impressive so far this season. The Catalan outfit edged San Roque de Lepe to a 2-1 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Osasuna vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a slight edge over Girona and have won four out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's three victories.

Osasuna are unbeaten in each of their last two matches against Girona in La Liga, with both teams finding the back of the net in each of these games.

Osasuna have won five of their last seven matches at home against Girona in all competitions and have won each of their last two such games by a 2-1 margin.

Osasuna have picked up only 13 points in their first 11 matches in La Liga this season - their second-lowest tally at this stage of the season in their last five league campaigns.

Girona have won nine of their first 11 games in La Liga this season - their best start to a top-flight campaign in their history.

Osasuna vs Girona Prediction

Girona have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and has a point to prove in this match.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. Girona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Girona

Osasuna vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yangel Herrera to score - Yes