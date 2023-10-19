Osasuna vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Granada lock horns with Osasuna in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Friday.

Osasuna vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Barcelona last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a disappointing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Osasuna vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Granada and have won eight out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's six victories.

After a run of three defeats on the trot against Granada in La Liga, Osasuna have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

After winning each of their last four matches at home against Granada in La Liga, Osasuna have won only two of their last four such games in the competition.

Osasuna are winless in their last five matches played out on a Friday in La Liga, while Granada have lost only one of their last five such games in the competition.

Osasuna are winless in each of their last four matches at home in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these matches.

Osasuna vs Granada Prediction

Osasuna are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong at home. The hosts have struggled in their own backyard and will need to make amends ahead of this match.

Granada were in excellent form against Barcelona and will look to build on their recent performances on Friday. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-2 Granada

Osasuna vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Zaragoza to score - Yes