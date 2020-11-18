Osasuna vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Osasuna welcome La Liga whipping boys Huesca to the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in round 10 of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The visitors from Aragon are rock bottom of the table, without a win this season; while Osasuna have 10 points from eight games, leaving them in 13th place.

Two losses prior to the international break tempered the optimism surrounding Osasuna, but those came against tough opposition. They first lost to Atletico Madrid at home, a 3-1 loss that was closer than the scoreline suggested.

A narrow 1-0 loss away to Sevilla followed, leaving Los Rojillos manager Jagoba Arrasate with plenty to ponder in the international break.

Huesca were left bemoaning their luck once again, as the Oscenses played out a 1-1 draw at home against Eibar, following their 4-1 away loss to Real Madrid.

The home side went behind in the first half, but Rafa Mir's excellent header in the 67th minute earned a point in a game Huesca dominated.

Osasuna vs Huesca Head-to-Head

It's been fairly level between the two teams of late, with both Osasuna and Huesca winning two of the last five games between them. This is their first La Liga meeting, with previous meetings coming in lower divisions.

The clubs last played a friendly in 2018, with Osasuna winning 1-0 away from home.

Osasuna form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Huesca form guide: D-D-L-L-D

Osasuna vs Huesca Team News

Osasuna

Jagoba Arrasante has a lengthy injury list to deal with. Strikers Jonathan Calleri and Chimy Avila are still recuperating on the sidelines, along with keeper Juan Perez, centre-back Aridane Hernandez and midfielders Lucas Torro and Darko Brasanac.

Midfielder Jon Moncayola and striker Ante Budimir are still carrying out international commitments, which may see them given a rest. Inigo Perez is likely to join captain Oier in the middle of the park. Adrian Lopez should replace Budimir alongside Enric Gallego up-front.

Injuries: Jonathan Calleri, Chimy Avila, Juan Perez, Aridane Hernandez, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac

Doubtful: Jon Moncayola, Ante Budimir

Suspensions: None

Huesca

Idrissa Doumbia and Gaston Silva picked up injuries prior to the international break, but were not amongst the starting XI anyway.

Huesca boss Michel is likely to stick with the same team that dominated Eibar, although Javi Ontiveros and Shinji Okazaki may get a look in.

Injuries: Antonio Valera, Idrissa Doumbia, Gaston Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Osasuna vs Huesca Predicted Lineups

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera (GK); Facundo Roncaglia, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Juan Cruz; Ruben Garcia, Oier, Inigo Perez, Jony; Adrian Lopez, Enric Gallego

Huesca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andres Fernandez (GK); Pablo Maffeo, Jorge Pulido, Dimitris Siovas, Javi Galan; David Ferreiro, Mikel Rico, Pedro Mosquera, Borja Garcia; Rafa Mir, Shinji Okazaki

Osasuna vs Huesca Prediction

Osasuna have not had the start to the season many predicted, but that can be explained by a tough fixture list. With Huesca struggling to find a victory but specializing in draws, it's hard to predict any other result.

Rafa Mir is expected to continue his goalscoring form for the visitors, while Ante Budimir may come off the bench to impact the game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Huesca