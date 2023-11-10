Osasuna vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with an impressive Osasuna side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Las Palmas Preview

Osasuna are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The away side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Osasuna vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a slight edge over Las Palmas and have won four out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' three victories.

Osasuna have won only one of their last six matches against Las Palmas in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in April 2002.

Osasuna have picked up two points in their last three matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga - only one point fewer than in their 11 such games preceding this run.

Las Palmas won the previous game between the two teams in 2017 by a 5-2 margin and could win consecutive games against Osasuna in La Liga for the first time in their history.

Osasuna have lost three of their last four matches in La Liga.

Osasuna vs Las Palmas Prediction

Las Palmas have performed admirably in the Spanish top-flight so far this season and will need to make the most of their purple patch. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and will need to put its best foot forward this weekend.

Osasuna are yet to hit their stride in La Liga and have a point to prove going into this match. Las Palmas are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Las Palmas

Osasuna vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kirian Rodriguez to score - Yes