Osasuna vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022

Osasuna will host Lorient at the Estadio Nou Municipal de Palamos in a friendly on Saturday (December 10).

Osasuna entered the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break in a happy mood, as they reached the Copa Del Rey second round at the expense of Fuentes. They will next meet Arnedo in the competition before their last game of the year against Real Sociedad in La Liga. They have two friendlies lined up.

Los Rojillos will face two French clubs in three days. After the clash with Lorient, the Spanish side will meet Brest at the same venue. Osasuna have been heavily dependent on Chimy Avila, who has scored six of their 12 goals so far.

Lorient, meanwhile, have lost eight of their 15 games in Ligue 1 this season. However, they're in a respectable fifth position in the standings. The Osasuna meeting is one of three friendlies Les Merlus will take part in ahead of their next Ligue 1 assignment.

Nigerian-import and centre-forward Terem Moffi has contributed ten goals so far, followed by Dango Ouattara of Burkina Faso with five. Both players are fit for selection and will likely feature against Osasuna as Le Bris preps his side for the remainder of the domestic campaign.

Osasuna vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will face each other for the first time.

Osasuna have won two of their last five home games, losing three.

Osasuna have scored a total of ten goals in their last five games and conceded five.

Lorient have won three of their last five away games and lost two.

In their last five games, Osasuna have won thrice, and lost and drawn once, while Lorient have been held thrice and losing twice.

Form Guide: Osasuna – W-L-W-W-D; Lorient – D-L-L-D-D.

Osasuna vs Lorient Prediction

The hosts come in as the favourites based on form. They're expected to display some improvement ahead of their domestic season resumption but will miss the services of injured winger Kike Saverio.

Coach Regis Le Bris will likely use the game to assess his team’s readiness ahead of the second part of the Ligue 1 campaign. Osasuna’s better momentum and home advantage gives them an edge over Lorient.

Prediction: Osasuna 3-2 Lorient

Osasuna vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Osasuna

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lorient to score - Yes

