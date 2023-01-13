Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

Osasuna host Mallorca at El Sadar in La Liga on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

After going four games without a defeat, Los Rojillos have failed to win their next three, losing twice.

Back-to-back losses to Barcelona and Real Sociedad were followed by a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao.

This downturn in form has seen Jagoba Arrasate's side plummet from fifth in the league standings to eighth with 24 points in 16 games.

Mallorca have accrued two points fewer than Osasuna and sit two positions behind them in the top-flight table.

However, their form has improved lately, winning three of their last four La Liga matches, a run which included scalps against Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

Interspersed between their run are wins in the Copa Del Rey, as Los Piratas are currently at the peak of their powers.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 previous clashes between the sides, with Osasuna winning 13 times over Mallorca and losing on 11 occasions.

Last season, the team playing away from home won in this fixture - Osasuna winning 3-2 in Mallorca in September followed by Mallorca's 2-0 victory at El Sadar in May.

Osasuna have won just one of their last 12 games against Mallorca in La Liga.

Mallorca have won points in each of their last six visits to Osasuna in La Liga.

Osasuna have failed to score in their last two league games, while last failing to score in three or more games in a row in November 2021 (4).

Mallorca have won six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Mallorca have won three of their last four games in La Liga, as many as they had in their previous 12 games in the competition.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction

Osasuna and Mallorca come into the match on the back of contrasting runs of form.

Los Rojillos have been struggling lately but would still bank on their home support, winning five of their eight home games in the top flight.

Los Piratas, meanwhile, have been on a roll with their series of Copa Del Rey wins adding fuel to the fire. We can see their run continuing here with another win.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Mallorca

Osasuna vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes