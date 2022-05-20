Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Mallorca will face Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona on Sunday on the final matchday of the La Liga season, with their survival hopes on the line.

Los Piratas, who secured top-flight promotion last year, could realistically go back down to the Segunda Division with a setback.

They gave themselves a lifeline with a 2-0 defeat of Rayo Vallecano last weekend, drawing level with Cadiz on 36 points but sitting a position ahead on goal difference.

The Yellow Submarine, meanwhile, face the already-relegated Alaves in the other game in what looks like a winnable game for them.

Mallorca simply cannot afford to drop points in this case, and must strive for the best possible outcome to ensure they remain in La Liga for another year.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have won 13 of their last 37 games with Mallorca, losing ten.

Having won the reverse 3-2, Osasuna could now record their first league double over Mallorca since the 2005-06 season.

Osasuna have lost just one of their 22 home games against Mallorca, drawing their last four. This is Mallorca's second-longest run of draws away from home in the competition after a run of five against Real Valladolid between 2003 and 2010.

Los Rojillos could finish ninth in La Liga this season, which would represent their best finish in the top flight since the 2011-12 season (seventh).

Mallorca have gone ten away games in the league winless this season (drawing one and losing nine).

Los Piratas drew goalless with Sevilla last time out. They could now see two consecutive goalless stalemates for the first time since 2003.

Mallorca could get relegated from La Liga the same season they were promoted for the fifth time in their history - 1965-66, 1969-70, 1983-84 and 2019-20.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction

Neither team come into the game on a good run of form, especially Osasuna, who are winless in their last five.

A slip-up would be costly for Mallorca, though, as they're hovering dangerously above the relegation zone and could see their survival hopes quashed with a loss.

Real Mallorca @RCD_Mallorca 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐜 𝐚𝐦𝐛 𝐭𝐮



𝐔𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐭. 𝐔𝐧𝐚 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥



@Antonia_Font 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐜 𝐚𝐦𝐛 𝐭𝐮𝐔𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐭. 𝐔𝐧𝐚 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 ❤️ 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐜 𝐚𝐦𝐛 𝐭𝐮 👺 𝐔𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐭. 𝐔𝐧𝐚 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 🎶 @Antonia_Font https://t.co/CTctSMHzuO

With a victory in their last game, meanwhile, Javier Aguirre's side have shown they aren't going down without a fight and can be expected to leave it all on the field once again.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Mallorca.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

