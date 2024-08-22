Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Mallorca in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side held reigning champions Real Madrid to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Leganes in their opening league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

Osasuna have won only one of their last eight matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in January 2023.

Mallorca have played out draws in 21 of their 50 matches against Osasuna in La Liga - more draws than they have played out against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Osasuna are winless in their last six matches at home in La Liga and have played out 1-1 draws in each of their last three such games.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga - their joint-longest such run since 2010.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction

Mallorca are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment and will be intent on sustaining their impressive momentum in the league. The away side put up a robust front against Real Madrid and will look to be more adventurous in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have a surprisingly poor home record in 2024. Mallorca are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Mallorca

Osasuna vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vedat Muriqi to score - Yes

