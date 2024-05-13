Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on an impressive Osasuna side at the Estadio el Sadar on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Mallorca are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Las Palmas to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent weeks. The hosts held Athletic Bilbao to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Osasuna vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Osasuna have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams. Mallorca have won 12 matches against Osasuna and will look to make their mark this week.

Osasuna form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Mallorca form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Osasuna vs Mallorca Team News

Osasuna

Kike Barja, David Garcia, and Aimar Oroz are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Pablo Ibanez is serving a suspension and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Kike Barja, David Garcia, Aimar Oroz

Doubtful: Ante Budimir

Suspended: Pablo Ibanez

Mallorca

Martin Valjent and Vedat Muriqi picked up bookings in their previous game and are suspended for this match. Matija Nastasic could fill in at the heart of Mallorca's defence this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Martin Valjent, Vedat Muriqi

Osasuna vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-5-1): Herrera; Areso, Catena, Herrando, Cruz; Ruben Garcia, Torro, Munoz, Moncayola, Oroz; Raul Garcia

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Jaume Costa; Morlanes, Samu Costa, Darder; Muriqi, Larin

Osasuna vs Mallorca Prediction

Osasuna have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. Raul Garcia is a seasoned campaigner in La Liga and will look to bring his experience to the fore in this fixture.

Mallorca have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Osasuna are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Mallorca