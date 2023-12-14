Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna take on an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Friday.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Celta Vigo last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Cadiz in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won nine out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's seven victories.

Osasuna have won each of their last four matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - one more victory than they had managed in the seven such games preceding this run.

Rayo Vallecano have won only one of their last 11 matches away from home against Osasuna in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline in 20

Osasuna have lost their last four matches against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in each of these games.

Osasuna have lost one of their last three matches in La Liga and have played out draws in each of the other games.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Osasuna have flattered to deceive over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will need to make amends this week.

Rayo Vallecano came into their own last season but will need to work hard to replicate their heroics. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Budimir to score - Yes