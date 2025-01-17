Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts edged Athletic Bilbao to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Trending

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a slight edge over Rayo Vallecano and have won 10 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's nine victories.

Osasuna have won each of their last five matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have won each of their last two matches against Osasuna in La Liga and could secure three consecutive victories against them for the first time in the history of the top flight.

Rayo Vallecano have won only one of their last 12 matches away from home against Osasuna in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2003.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Osasuna gave an excellent account of themselves against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey and will take plenty of heart from their performance. Ante Budimir has been prolific for the hosts so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have blown hot and cold this season and have a poor historical record in this fixture. Osasuna have the home advantage on Saturday and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback