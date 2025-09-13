Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Osasuna will welcome Rayo Vallecano to Estadio El Sadar in LaLiga on Sunday. While both teams have registered one win in three league games thus far, the hosts have lost two and trail Vallecano by a point in the standings.

Ad

Gorritxoak have seen their three games conclude with the same scoreline of 1-0. They lost to Real Madrid in their campaign opener, defeated Valencia at home in the second match, and lost to Espanyol before the international break.

Vallecano, meanwhile, have suffered just one loss across five games in all competitions this season. In their previous outing, they held the defending champions Barcelona to a 1-1 home draw. Fran Pérez scored the equalizer in the 67th minute after Lamine Yamal had given Barcelona the lead in the 40th minute.

Ad

Trending

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 45 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors leading 18-15 in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

Vallecano are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, and the previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw in January.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Osasuna are on a five-game winning streak at home in La Liga, keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

Rayo Vallecano have seen conclusive results in their last 10 La Liga away games, recording five wins.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last seven league games.

The visitors last registered an away win in this fixture in 2003.

Los Rojillos have scored at least one goal in their last eight home games in this fixture.

Ad

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Gorritxoak failed to score for the second time this season in the loss to Espanyol in their previous outing and will look to bounce back in this home game. They have suffered just one defeat at home in LaLiga in 2025, and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Moi Gómez has a hamstring injury and is a confirmed absentee, while Valentin Rosier faces a late fitness test.

Ad

Los Franjirrojos had begun their campaign with an away win, but are winless in their last two games. Notably, they have won three of their last four away games in LaLiga.

Abdul Mumin is the only reported absentee for the visitors for the trip to Pamplona.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More