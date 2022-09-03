Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4, 2022

Osasuna will welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Estadio El Sadar in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts kicked off their league campaign with back-to-back wins but lost 1-0 to Real Betis, with Borja Iglesias scoring a 34th-minute winner. Vallecano also saw their unbeaten start to the campaign come to an end last time around, losing 2-0 at home to Mallorca.

Both Osasuna and Vallecano have a solid defensive record thus far, conceding only twice apiece.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 42 times across competitions. Vallecano have a narrow 17-14 lead in wins, while 11 games have been drawn.

Osasuna have a solid record against Vallecano at home, unbeaten in their last four games and keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts secured a league double over their southern rivals last season, scoring four unanswered goals across both games

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in seven of Osasuna's last eight games in La Liga - the same holds true for six of Vallecano's last seven away outings.

Vallecano have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six away games in the competition, including in two away games this season.

Vallecano's last win at Osasuna came in 2003.

Three of Osasuna's four goals this term have come from the penalty spot, with the hosts boasting a 100% record from the spot.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Osasuna have scored two goals apiece in their two home games this season but failed to score away at Betis.

Vallecano, meanwhile, have scored both their league goals this season away from home, keeping clean sheets in two games. They conceded for the first time this season in their home game against Mallorca.

Both teams have been defensively solid this season, so they are likely play out a low-scoring game. Osasuna have a solid home record against Vallecano and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-0 Rayo Vallecano.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Chimy Avila to score any time - Yes

