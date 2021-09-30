Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Osasuna on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts edged Mallorca to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in excellent form and are in fifth place in the league table at the moment. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Cadiz last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won six matches apiece out of a total of 17 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2018 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams have improved in recent months and have a point to prove this weekend.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-W

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-W

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Kike Barja is injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part against Rayo Vallecano this weekend. Ante Budimir is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kike Barja, Ante Budimir, Javier Ontiveros

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz is carrying an injury at the moment and might not feature in this game. Esteban Saveljich has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Javi Martinez, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia

C. A. OSASUNA @caosasuna_en



👉 Every member could have access with their season tickets, and there will be more tickets on sale.



INFORMATION | #Osasuna will be able to home the 100% of El Sadar's seats for the match against @RayoVallecano



👉 Every member could have access with their season tickets, and there will be more tickets on sale.



😍 Finally we will see El Sadar full of rojillos! https://t.co/G7vClr9ydw

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Radamel Falcao

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have given an excellent account of themselves so far and have lost only one La Liga game this season. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to prove its mettle this weekend.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but will need to be more consistent to finish in the top half of the table. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

