Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Osasuna on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and will want to win this game.
Osasuna are in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts edged Mallorca to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.
Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in excellent form and are in fifth place in the league table at the moment. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Cadiz last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.
Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head
Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won six matches apiece out of a total of 17 matches played between the two teams.
The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2018 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams have improved in recent months and have a point to prove this weekend.
Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-W
Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-W
Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Team News
Osasuna
Kike Barja is injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part against Rayo Vallecano this weekend. Ante Budimir is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Kike Barja, Ante Budimir, Javier Ontiveros
Suspended: None
Rayo Vallecano
Martin Merquelanz is carrying an injury at the moment and might not feature in this game. Esteban Saveljich has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.
Injured: Martin Merquelanz
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI
Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Javi Martinez, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia
Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Radamel Falcao
Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction
Rayo Vallecano have given an excellent account of themselves so far and have lost only one La Liga game this season. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to prove its mettle this weekend.
Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but will need to be more consistent to finish in the top half of the table. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Rayo Vallecano