Osasuna vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at El Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Real Betis Preview

Osasuna are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Andalusian giants eased past Espanyol by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Osasuna vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 19 of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 10 victories.

Osasuna are winless in their last nine matches against Real Betis in La Liga, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 2014.

Real Betis have won their last six matches against Osasuna in La Liga - a victory this weekend could see them record their longest winning run against a single opponent in the top flight.

After a run of only one defeat in 15 matches in La Liga, Osasuna have lost three of their last five matches in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of six matches in La Liga, Real Betis have lost two of their last three matches in the competition.

Osasuna vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have a good squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The likes of Borja Iglesias and Nabil Fekir can be effective on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but also have issues to address ahead of the game. Real Betis are the better team at the moment hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Real Betis

Osasuna vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

