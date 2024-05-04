Osasuna vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Sunday.

Osasuna vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian giants held local rivals Sevilla to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Granada last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Osasuna vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 20 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

Osasuna have lost seven of their last eight matches against Real Betis in La Liga - one more defeat than they had suffered in the 15 such games preceding this run.

After a winless run of four matches at home on the trot against Real Betis in La Liga, Osasuna won their previous such game by a 3-2 margin in April last year.

Osasuna have not conceded a goal in any of their last four matches at home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - only the second time they have achieved such a feat in their history.

Osasuna have lost their last two matches at home in La Liga.

Osasuna vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. The Andalusians have flattered to deceive so far and will need to work hard to move up the league table.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Real Betis in the past. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Real Betis

Osasuna vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ayoze Perez to score - Yes