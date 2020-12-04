Osasuna vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Action continues in the 2020-21 edition of La Liga this weekend, with Osasuna hosting Real Betis on Sunday.

Just one spot in the league table separates Osasuna and Betis, with both sides struggling somewhat near the foot of the table. And with both sides experiencing poor form at the moment, a win for either is paramount this weekend.

Osasuna vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Osasuna have been on a terrible run in La Liga over recent weeks. Their last win came back on 24 October against Athletic Bilbao. Since then, they’ve lost three of their following four matches.

Their most recent game was a hammering at the hands of Barcelona, who smashed four past Osasuna at the Nou Camp.

Betis, meanwhile, are on a curious run in that they’ve played 11 games in the 2020-21 campaign and are yet to draw a match. They’ve won four and lost seven, but haven’t picked up a victory since 1 November when they beat Elche.

Most worryingly, they’ve only scored 12 goals in their opening 11 games – but they’ve conceded 23, more than any other team in La Liga.

However, for this fixture, history does appear to be on Betis’ side. Osasuna have not defeated them since 2 November, 2014 – and have lost four of the last five fixtures between the two.

Osasuna form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Advertisement

Real Betis form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Osasuna vs Real Betis Team News

Osasuna have a number of injuries to deal with leading into this game. Brandon, Adrian, David Garcia, Lucas Torro and Ezequiel Avila are all expected to miss out due to ongoing fitness issues. Meanwhile, the game may be too early for Raul Rodriguez Navas, Juan Manuel Perez and Jonathan Calleri, who are all doubtful as they continue their recoveries.

Injured: Brandon, Adrian, David Garcia, Lucas Torro, Ezequiel Avila

Doubtful: Raul Rodriguez Navas, Juan Manuel Perez, Jonathan Calleri

Suspended: None

Betis are expected to be without Claudio Bravo and Sergio Canales, who may return later in December. Aissa Mandi is out due to a positive COVID-19 test, while Victor Camarasa will likely not return until the Spring due to a knee injury.

Injured: Claudio Bravo, Sergio Canales, Victor Camarasa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aissa Mandi

Advertisement

Osasuna vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Osasuna predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera, Facundo Roncaglia, Unai Garcia, Nacho Vidal, Juan Cruz, Roberto Torres, Oier Sanjurjo, Inigo Perez, Jony, Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia

Real Betis predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles, Emerson, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Alex Moreno, Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado, Joaquin, Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello, Antonio Sanabria

Osasuna vs Real Betis Prediction

Betis have a lot of talent in their squad, particularly in attacking areas, but their defence has been woeful this season. However, it’s worth noting that Osasuna have been awful in front of goal, scoring just eight goals – the least in La Liga.

With all of that in mind – as well as Osasuna’s injury troubles – we're going with Betis to pick up a tight victory in this game, assuming their defence holds up a little better.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Real Betis