Osasuna vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Osasuna welcome Real Betis to the El Sadar Stadium.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-0 win over Deportivo Alaves, while the visitors played out a 2-2 draw with Espanyol.

Osasuna returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Deportivo Alaves 2-0 at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Jagoba Arrasate’s men put in a solid defensive performance in the second half after racing to a two-goal lead inside the first half hour through David Garcia and Roberto Torres.

This followed a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia when they locked horns two Saturdays ago.

With eight points from five games, Osasuna are currently eighth in the La Liga table, two points and three places above Thursday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Real Betis were denied a third win on the bounce last Sunday when they played out a 2-2 draw against Espanyol.

Prior to that, Manuel Pellegrini’s men beat Granada 2-1 away from home before claiming a thrilling 4-3 win over Celtic in their Europa League Group G opener.

Real Betis are winless in four of their opening five La Liga games, picking up three draws and losing one.

Osasuna vs Real Betis Head-To-Head

With 16 wins from their last 31 encounters, Real Betis head into Thursday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture.

Osasuna have picked up 10 wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Osasuna Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Real Betis Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Osasuna vs Real Betis Team News

Osasuna

Osasuna remain without the services of Enrique Barja, who has been ruled out through a foot injury.

Injured: Enrique Barja

Suspended: None

Real Betis

Marc Bartra, Youssouf Sabaly, Diego Lainez, Germán Pezzella and Víctor Ruiz will all miss the game as they are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Marc Bartra, Youssouf Sabaly, Diego Lainez, Germán Pezzella, Víctor Ruiz

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Lucas Torro; Rober Ibanez, Jon Moncayola, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia; Kike Garcia

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Juan Miranda, Alex Moreno, Hector Bellerin; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Rodrigo Sanchez, Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir; Willian Jose

Osasuna vs Real Betis Prediction

Both sides have had similar starts to the season and will be looking to strengthen their position in the league table. With just two points separating the sides, we expect a riveting contest.

However, we predict Real Betis will maintain their dominance and pick up their fourth consecutive win.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Real Betis

