Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Feb 14, 2025 20:34 GMT
Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Real Madrid take on Osasuna this weekend

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Mallorca last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. Los Blancos edged Manchester City to a 3-2 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Osasuna and have won 30 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's paltry five victories.
  • Osasuna are winless in their last 19 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
  • Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last nine matches away from home against Osasuna in La Liga - their longest such run against them in the history of the competition.
  • Real Madrid have won each of their last four matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have scored four goals in each of their last three such games.
  • Osasuna have played out draws in seven of their last 10 matches in La Liga.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have suffered from the occasional stutter in recent weeks. Los Blancos have managed to hold on to a narrow one-point lead in La Liga and cannot afford a poor result this weekend.

Osasuna can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
