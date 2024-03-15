Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Preview

Osasuna are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Girona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been in excellent form this season. Los Blancos eased past Celta Vigo by a comfortable 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive recent record against Osasuna and have won 28 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's five victories.

Osasuna were on an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot in La Liga before they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Girona last week.

Real Madrid have conceded only 18 goals in their 28 matches in La Liga this season and have the best defensive record in the competition by a considerable margin - Athletic Bilbao are in second place in this regard with 26 goals conceded so far.

Osasuna have lost each of their last three matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous unbeaten result against Los Blancos coming in a 1-1 draw in 2022.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and are currently the favourites to win the La Liga title. Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have been excellent this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Real Madrid are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes