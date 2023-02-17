Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Blancos thrashed Elche by a comprehensive 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Pamplona-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Real Valladolid last week and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this fixture.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive recent record against Osasuna and have won 25 of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's five victories.

Osasuna have not won any of their last 15 games against Real Madrid in La Liga - their longest winless run against Los Blancos in the history of the competition.

After a run of only one victory six games away from home against Osasuna in La Liga, Real Madrid have won three of their last four such matches in the competition.

After a run of three victories in four matches in La Liga, Osasuna have managed only win only one of their last eight games in the competition.

Osasuna are the only team in La Liga without a single draw at home so far this season - they have played 10 league matches so far at El Sadar.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have flattered to deceive in La Liga this season and will need to play out of their skins to catch up with arch-rivals Barcelona. Karim Benzema marked his league return with a brace this week and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have endured a definitive slump in recent weeks. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

