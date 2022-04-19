Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches as Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid lock horns with an impressive Osasuna outfit at Estadio el Sadar on Wednesday.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Valencia to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are the frontrunners to win the La Liga title. Los Blancos pulled off a brilliant comeback to secure a 3-2 victory against Sevilla in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent record against Osasuna and have won 24 out of 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's eight victories.

Real Madrid are on their best unbeaten run against Osasuna in La Liga and have not lost a single one of their last 13 matches against this opponent.

Real Madrid and Osasuna shared the spoils in the reverse fixture and could play out consecutive draws for only the second time in their history.

Osasuna have lost eight of their last 13 La Liga games played on a Wednesday, while Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 12 matches played on this day.

Osasuna have won their last two matches in La Liga and will look to achieve three consecutive victories in the league for the second time this season.

Real Madrid could potentially set their best-ever unbeaten streak against Osasuna in all competitions, surpassing their seven-game run that ended in 2000.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been exceptional under Carlo Ancelotti this season and will look to secure their La Liga crown in the coming weeks. The reigning champions can be unstoppable on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi