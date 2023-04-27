Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Friday.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Real were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Real Betis in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Cadiz to an important 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 22 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 10 victories.

Real Sociedad have won their last four matches against Osasuna in all competitions and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these games.

Osasuna have lost their last two matches against Real Sociedad at El Sadar in La Liga and have conceded three goals in these games.

The last three matches played between these two teams have been played out at the Reale Arena, with each game ending in a comfortable home victory for Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad are have won only two of their last five matches in La Liga and have managed to pick up only seven points in the league during this period.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks and will need to make a few amends ahead of this fixture. Alexander Sorloth and Takefusa Kubo can be lethal on their day and will look to step up this week.

Osasuna have been impressive this season and have a point to prove this weekend. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Real Sociedad

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

