Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July 2023

Real Sociedad resume their pre-season tour with another friendly match this week as they take on La Liga rivals Osasuna in an intriguing clash at the Stadium Gal on Friday.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Preview

Osasuna finished in seventh place in the La Liga standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Girona to an important 2-1 victory in June this year and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the league table this year and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. La Real stunned Sevilla with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 23 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 10 victories.

Real Sociedad have won their last five matches against Osasuna in all competitions and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these games.

Real Sociedad conceded only 35 goals in their 38 matches in La Liga last season - only Barcelona and Atletico Madrid achieve better defensive records over the course of the competition.

Osasuna have lost their last three matches against Real Sociedad at El Sadar in La Liga and have conceded five goals in these games.

While Osasuna have won their last three matches at home in La Liga, they have lost their last four games away from home in all competitions.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League by a comfortable margin this year. The Basque giants can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will need to make the most of their preparations this month.

Osasuna can pack a punch at their best but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Real Sociedad

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes