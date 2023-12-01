Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Preview

Osasuna are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. La Real were held to a 0-0 stalemate by RB Salzburg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 23 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

Osasuna are winless in their last 14 matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have endured longer such streaks only against Real Madrid in the history of the competition.

Real Sociedad have won each of their last five matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these games.

Real Sociedad have won each of their last five games away from home against Osasuna in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the top flight.

After a run of five victories in six games at home in La Liga, Osasuna have managed to win only one of their last seven such games in the competition.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal and have an exceptional record at El Sadar. La Real have dominated Osasuna in their own backyard over the past year and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Osasuna have failed to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-2 Real Sociedad

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes