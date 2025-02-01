Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna take on an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio el Sadar on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Real eased past PAOK by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Trending

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 24 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 14 victories.

After a winless run of 15 matches on the trot against Real Sociedad in La Liga, Osasuna have won their last two such games in the competition and have kept clean sheets in both these matches.

After a run of five defeats on the trot away from home against Osasuna in La Liga, Real Sociedad have remained unbeaten in their last eight such games in the competition.

Osasuna are winless in their last nine matches in La Liga but have played out draws in six of these games.

Real Sociedad have lost three of their last four matches in La Liga.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have flattered to deceive so far this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. La Real have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but also have a number of issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-2 Real Sociedad

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback