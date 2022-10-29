Osasuna vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2022

Osasuna will host Real Valladolid at the Estadio El Sadar on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

The home side enjoyed a strong start to their season but have struggled to pick up points of late. They played out a dour 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Girona in their last game, with Kike Barja opening the scoring for the Gorritxoak before their opponents leveled the scores just before the interval.

Osasuna sit eighth in the La Liga table with 17 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

In contrast, Real Valladolid endured a sluggish start to their season but have hit a good patch in recent weeks. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over high-flying Real Sociedad in their last league game, with Sergio Leon scoring the sole goal of the game with a well-taken finish in the 16th minute.

The visitors sit three places and three points behind their weekend opponents in the league table. They will now be looking to build on their latest results when they play this Sunday.

Osasuna vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Osasuna and Real Valladolid. The hosts have won 11 of those games, while the visitors have won just five times.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent competitive matchup, which ended goalless.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture after losing four of their five games prior.

All but one of Osasuna's five league victories this season have come on home turf.

Only one of Valladolid's four league wins this season has come on the road.

The home side have scored just 11 league goals this season, the fewest of all the teams in the top half of the league table.

Osasuna vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Osasuna have won just one of their last six La Liga outings after winning four of their previous five. They picked up a 1-0 win over Espanyol in their last home game to end a run of back-to-back defeats at the Estadio El Sadar and will be looking to build on that.

Valladolid are on a run of back-to-back victories after picking up just one win in their six matches prior. They have, however, won just one of their five away games this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Real Valladolid

Osasuna vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Pucelanos' last five away matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

