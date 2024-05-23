Osasuna vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at Estadio el Sadar on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Yellow Submarines held Real Madrid to an admirable 4-4 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The home side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 4-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 18 out of the last 37 matches between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 13 victories.

Villarreal have won four of their last six matches away from home against Osasuna in La Liga - twice as many victories as they had achieved in the six such games preceding this run.

Villarreal have won their last three matches against Osasuna in La Liga and could secure four such victories on the trot for only the second time in the history of the competition.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last three matches in La Liga and could secure an unbeaten run of four games for only the second time this season.

Villarreal have won seven of their last 18 matches away from home in the 2023-24 edition of La Liga.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have shown glimpses of their ability this season but will need to make their mark this weekend. Alexander Sorloth was brilliant against Real Madrid and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive this season. Villarreal are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Villarreal

Osasuna vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarrea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes